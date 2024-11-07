Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.2% in the third quarter of 2024, the Federal Reserve reported today. In September, consumer credit increased at an annual rate of 1.4 percent. Nonrevolving debt — the category that includes auto loans and student loans—increased at an annual rate of 3.4% in Q3, while revolving debt, which includes credit cards, increased at an annual rate of 2.8%.

ADVERTISEMENT