Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.2% in the third quarter of 2024, the Federal Reserve reported today. In September, consumer credit increased at an annual rate of 1.4 percent. Nonrevolving debt — the category that includes auto loans and student loans—increased at an annual rate of 3.4% in Q3, while revolving debt, which includes credit cards, increased at an annual rate of 2.8%.
Mortgage rates rise
The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.79% this week. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6%.