The FDIC will extend by 60 days the deadline for comment on its request for information about deposit data not currently reported in call reports or other regulatory reports, including uninsured deposits.

Earlier this year, the FDIC issued a request seeking input on the characteristics that affect the stability and franchise value of different types of deposits, setting an Oct. 7 deadline for public comment. In a notice published in the Federal Register, the agency said it has pushed back that date to Dec. 6 to give interested parties more time to prepare information and comments.

The American Bankers Association and 11 associations in August urged the FDIC to extend the deadline by 60 days, saying the original timeline provided was insufficient given the data would be used to inform regulation, reporting and supervisory expectations.