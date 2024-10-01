Byline Bancorp in Chicago has agreed to buy First Security Bancorp in Elmwook Park, Illinois. The $9.6 billion-asset Byline said in a news release that it will pay $41 million in cash and stock for the $355 million-asset First Security. The deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter, priced First Security at 131% of its tangible book value.

Mifflinburg Bancorp in Mifflenburg, Pennsylvania, has agreed to buy Northumberland Bancorp in Northumberland, Pennsylvania. The $567 million-asset Mifflinburg said in a news release that it will pay $34.2 million in stock for the $685 million-asset Northumberland Bancorp. The deal is expected to close in the first or second quarter of 2025. Mifflingburg said it will rebrand as Steele Bancorp as part of the transaction.

River Run Bancorp in Newburyport, Massachusetts, announced that Rollstone Bank and Trust in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, will join its network of mutual community banks through the merger of Rollstone Bancorp into River Run. Rollstone Bank and Trust will become the third bank of River Run, alongside Newburyport Bank and Pentucket Bank, with combined assets exceeding $3.5 billion.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.