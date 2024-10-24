Paul Benda, EVP of risk, fraud and cybersecurity for the American Bankers Association, gave interviews to several media outlets this week as part of two ABA campaigns warning bank customers about phishing scams and check fraud.

One appearance was on the Houston news station KPRC 2, where Benda discussed ABA’s recently launched #PracticeSafeChecks campaign. The campaign stresses the importance of using digital options instead of paper checks, or at least taking steps such as using gel pens when writing checks as the ink is more difficult to remove.

“It’s a lot easier these days to get access to chemicals to wash these checks, as well as get access to software where they can actually just recreate your checks completely and cash those checks,” Benda told KPRC 2.

Benda also discussed ABA’s #BanksNeverAskThat campaign in interviews with other media outlets. That campaign warns consumers about scammers pretending to be banks to get access to their personal information.

Learn how banks can participate in the campaigns.