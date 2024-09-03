Arrha Credit Union in Springfield, Massachusetts, has applied to merge into Pittsfield Cooperative Bank in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The National Credit Union Administration told multiple news outlets that it is reviewing an application for the proposed merger. The $138 million-asset Arrha has three branches. Pittsfield Cooperative has $381 million in assets and five branches.

Bridgewater Bancshares in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, has agreed to buy First Minnetonka City Bank in Minnetonka, Minnesota. The $3.7 billion-asset Bridgewater said in a news release that it will pay cash for the $242 million-asset First Minnetonka City Bank. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Mutual Federal Bancorp and Pulaski Savings Bank are planning to merge. The $99.8 million-asset Mutual Federal expects to absorb the $50.7 million-asset Pulaski Savings in the first quarter. Both are based in Chicago.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.