A seasonally adjusted net 13% of owners plan to create new jobs in the next three months, down 2 percentage points (points) from July. The percentage of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 4%, down 1 point from the previous month. 40% of all owners reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, up 2 points from July.

A net negative 16% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, unchanged from July. The net percentage of owners raising average selling prices was 20%, down 2 points from July. The net percentage of owners expecting higher real sales volumes fell 9 points to a net negative 18%. The frequency of reports of positive profit trends was a net negative 37% (seasonally adjusted), 7 points worse than in July and the lowest since March 2010.

3% of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied, up 1 point from July. 26% reported all credit needs met (up 1 point) and 60% said they were not interested in a loan (down 2 points). A net 7% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (up 1 point).

