Builder confidence in the market for single-family homes in September was 41, up two points from the previous month, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index released today. The current sales conditions index rose one point to 45, sales expectations in the next six months rose four points to 53 and traffic of prospective buyers rose two points to 27.
OCC releases mortgage performance report for Q2 2024
The OCC released the second quarter 2024 mortgage metrics report, which showed that 97.3% of first-lien mortgages in the federal banking system were current and performing at the end of the quarter.