The American Bankers Association and the Colorado Bankers Association released a new ad highlighting Rep. Brittany Pettersen’s (D-Colo.) support for legislation that would enable banks to provide services to licensed cannabis businesses in states where cannabis is legal. The ad will begin airing in Colorado as soon as today

“Rep. Brittany Pettersen has provided key support for the SAFE Banking Act, a bipartisan bill that would allow banks to serve state-licensed cannabis businesses,” ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols said. “We appreciate her work to advance this critically important legislation to address the ongoing conflict between state and federal law surrounding cannabis banking while improving public safety, tax collection and transparency.”

“Preventing banks from providing financial services to the legal cannabis industry in Colorado and elsewhere defies common sense and threatens the safety of businesses, workers and communities,” CBA President and CEO Jenifer Waller said. “The SAFE Banking Act would address this important public safety issue. We applaud Rep. Brittany Pettersen’s willingness to fight for its enactment and ask her to continue pushing for this much-needed legislation.”