The ISM nonmanufacturing index increased 2.6% from the prior month to land at 51.4% in July, the Institute for Supply Management said today. (Readings over 50% indicate expansion.) Ten industries tracked reported growth while eight others reported decreases.
ABA urges CFPB to clarify Section 1071 implementation
The CFPB’s new compliance deadlines for its Section 1071 small-business data collection rule will help avoid confusion and unnecessary burden and ensure that data are collected consistently across financial institutions, ABA said.