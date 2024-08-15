There were $709.7 billion in retail and food service sales, an increase of 1.0% from the previous month, and up 2.7% from July 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—rose 0.4% this month and increased 3.4% for the year.

Retail trade sales were up 1.1% from June 2024, and up 2.6% above last year.

Sales at building material & garden equipment & supplies dealers and nonstore retailers were up 0.9% and 0.2% from the previous month, respectively. Motor vehicle & parts dealers were up 3.6% while sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, & book stores were down 0.7% in July. Furniture & home furnishing stores were down 2.4% from year-ago levels while clothing & clothing accessories stores were up 2.5% in the same period. Year-over-year sales were also up for miscellaneous store retailers (3.2%), nonstore retailers (6.7%), and food services & drinking places (3.4%).

Sales at gasoline stations were up 0.1% from June, and up 0.5% compared to prior year levels.

Read the Census release