A seasonally adjusted net 15% of business owners planned to create new jobs in the next three months, unchanged for the third consecutive month. The percentage of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 5%, up 1 percentage point (pp) from the previous month. 38% of all owners reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, up 1 pp from June.

A net negative 16% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, down 4 pp from June. The net percent of owners raising average selling prices was 22%, down 5 pp from June. The net percentage of owners expecting higher real sales volumes rose 4 pp to a net negative 9%, the highest reading of this year. The frequency of reports of positive profit trends was a net negative 30% (seasonally adjusted), down 1 pp from June.

2% of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied, down 2 pp from June. 25% reported all credit needs met (up 1 pp from June) and 62% said they were not interested in a loan (up 1 pp). A net 6% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (down 1 pp).

