U.S. manufacturing activity contracted in July for the fourth consecutive month, the Institute for Supply Management said today. ISM’s manufacturing index was 46.8%, down 1.7 percentage points from the previous month. (Readings over 50% indicate expansion.) Five industries reported growth in July while 11 contracted.
Senators demand FDIC withdraw proposed board governance rule
In a letter, a group of 11 Republican senators demanded that the FDIC withdraw its proposed board governance rule, saying it would harm the safety and soundness of the U.S. financial system.