There were $704.3 billion in retail and food service sales, virtually unchanged from the previous month, but up 2.3% above June 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—rose 0.8% this month and increased 3.8% for the year.

Retail trade sales were down 0.1% from May 2024, but up 2.0% above last year.

Sales at building material & garden equipment & supplies dealers and nonstore retailers were up 1.4% and 1.9% from the previous month, respectively. In contrast, motor vehicle & parts dealers and sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, & book stores were down 2.0% and 0.1% in June, respectively. Furniture & home furnishing stores were down 4.0% from year-ago levels while clothing & clothing accessories stores were up 4.3% in the same period. Year-over-year sales were also up for miscellaneous store retailers (2.8%), nonstore retailers (8.9%), and food services & drinking places (4.4%).

Sales at gasoline stations were down 3.0% from May, and down 0.4% compared to prior year levels.

