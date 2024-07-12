The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased 3.2% in July compared to the month prior, landing at 66, according to preliminary results for the month. The July figure was down 7.7% from a year ago. The current conditions component of the index fell 2.7% from the month prior, landing at 64.1, while the consumer expectations index fell 3.4% to 67.2.
Producer prices rose 0.2% in June
The Producer Price Index increased 0.2% in June from the previous month, the Labor Department reported.