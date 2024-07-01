Construction spending during May 2024 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2,139.8 billion, 0.1% below the revised April estimate of $2,142.1 billion. The May figure is 6.4% above the May 2023 estimate of $2.011.8 billion.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,652.1 billion, 0.3% below the revised April estimate of $1,656.7 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $918.2 billion in May, 0.2% below the revised April estimate of $920.3 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $733.9 billion in May, 0.3% below the revised April estimate of $736.5 billion.

In May, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $487.6 billion, 0.5% above the revised April estimate of $485.4 billion.

Read the Census release.