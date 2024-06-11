Two Wisconsin-based banks have inked a merger deal. The Bank of New Glarus has acquired First National Bank at Darlington. The $492 million-asset Bank of New Glarus said in a press release that it bought the $194.2 million-asset First National on May 31. The price was not disclosed.

An investor group has completed the purchase of two banks in Texas. Patrons Holdings agreed last year to buy Eden Financial, the holding company for Texas Financial Bank and Amistad Bank. Connor Price, Patrons’ president and CEO, confirmed via LinkedIn that the deal had recently closed.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.