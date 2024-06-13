The Producer Price Index for final demand declined 0.2% in May, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. Final demand prices increased 0.5% in April and edged down 0.1% in March. On an unadjusted basis, the index for final demand advanced 2.2% for the 12 months ended in May.

The index for final demand less foods, energy and trade services were unchanged in May following a 0.5% increase in April. For the 12 months ended in May, prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 3.2%.

Prices for final demand goods fell 0.8% in May, the largest decline since moving down 1.2% in October 2023. The increase is attributable to the index for final demand energy, which dropped 4.8%. In contrast, the index for final demand goods less foods and energy advanced 0.3%.

Prices for final demand services were unchanged in May after increasing 0.6% in April. In May, the indexes for final demand trade services and for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing rose 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

Read the BLS release.