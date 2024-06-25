The American Bankers Association and Texas Bankers Association today released a new radio ad highlighting Rep. Monica De La Cruz’s (R-Texas) efforts to defend small businesses from intrusive government reporting requirements and encouraging her to keep supporting policies that help small businesses.

“All too often, federal regulators propose new rules without considering the harmful impact they have on hardworking American families and entrepreneurs,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz is fighting back on behalf of small businesses and communities across the country to ensure that they can continue to succeed.”