U.S. international trade deficit decreases in March

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $64.2 billion in March, down $6.4 billion from $70.6 billion in February, revised.

The March decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $6.4 billion to $86.6 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of less than $0.1 billion to $22.4 billion.

March exports were $256.2 billion, $5.3 billion more than February exports. March imports were $320.4 billion, $1.1 billion less than February imports.

The average goods and services deficit decreased $1.0 billion to $67.8 billion for the three months ending in March. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit decreased $25.9 billion from the three months ending in March 2022.

Read the Census release.