Trending
ABA Banking Journal

U.S. international trade deficit decreases in March

on Economy, Newsbytes

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $64.2 billion in March, down $6.4 billion from $70.6 billion in February, revised.

The March decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $6.4 billion to $86.6 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of less than $0.1 billion to $22.4 billion.

March exports were $256.2 billion, $5.3 billion more than February exports. March imports were $320.4 billion, $1.1 billion less than February imports.

The average goods and services deficit decreased $1.0 billion to $67.8 billion for the three months ending in March. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit decreased $25.9 billion from the three months ending in March 2022.

Read the Census release.

Share.

Related Posts