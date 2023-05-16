Producer prices increased 0.2% in April

The Producer Price Index for final demand advanced 0.2% in April, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Final demand prices fell 0.4% in March and were unchanged in February. On an unadjusted basis, the index for final demand moved up 2.3% for the 12 months ended in April.

In April, 80% of the rise in the index for final demand is attributable to a 0.3% increase in prices for final demand services. The index for final demand goods advanced 0.2%.

Prices for final demand goods increased 0.2% in April after falling 1.0% in March. Leading the advance, the index for final demand energy rose 0.8%. Prices for final demand goods less foods and energy moved up 0.2%. In contrast, the index for final demand foods decreased 0.5%.

Prices for final demand services moved up 0.3% in April, the largest increase since a 0.4% rise in November 2022. Leading the advance in April, the index for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing climbed 0.4%. Margins for final demand trade services increased 0.5%. In contrast, the index for final demand transportation and warehousing services decreased 1.7%.

Read the BLS release.