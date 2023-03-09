Rep. Waters to speak at ABA Washington Summit

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), ranking member on the House Financial Services Committee, will speak at the ABA Washington Summit, to be held March 20-22. Waters is now serving in her 17th term representing California’s 43rd District. A longtime member of the committee, Waters will discuss the outlook for bipartisan cooperation and her top policy priorities.

Waters joins a speaker lineup that includes Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) and Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu.

The Summit provides an opportunity for bankers to hear from lawmakers and regulators on issues of importance to the banking industry. ABA will also host three ancillary forums in conjunction with the event: the Mutual Community Bank Forum, the Emerging Leaders Forum and the Women and Allies Forum. Registration for all Summit-related programming is free.