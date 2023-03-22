Industrial production unchanged in February

Industrial production was unchanged in February. Total industrial production in February was 0.2% lower than its year-earlier level. Furthermore, total industrial production decreased at an annual rate of 2.0%.

Manufacturing output edged up 0.1% in February. The indexes for durable manufacturing and nondurable manufacturing moved up 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively, the index for other manufacturing (publishing and logging) fell 1.5%. The index for mining fell 0.6%. While the index for utilities rose 0.5% in February.

Read the Fed release.