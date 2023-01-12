Trending
GOP House Financial Services subcommittee rosters announced

The House Financial Services Committee today unveiled the chairs of its six subcommittees for the 118th Congress. The announcement came a day after Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) was named chairman of the committee.

The Subcommittee on Capital Markets will be chaired by Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.); the Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Monetary Policy will be chaired by Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.); the Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology and Inclusion will be chaired by Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.); the Subcommittee on National Security, Illicit Finance and International Financial Institutions by Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Mo.); the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will be chaired by Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Miss.); and the Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance will be chaired by Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio).

