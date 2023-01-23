BAFT announces participants in 2023 Future Leaders Program

The American Bankers Association’s global transaction banking subsidiary BAFT today announced the 2023 class of its Future Leaders Program, which recognizes up-and-coming leaders in the transaction banking industry. This year’s class is made up of 38 individuals from 20 countries representing a variety of disciplines within transaction banking.

Over the course of the program—which is now in its eighth year—participants will be assigned to project teams to address current industry issues, including developing a hub banking concept, banking in the metaverse, sustainability, fraud in trade finance and a future of transaction banking business model.