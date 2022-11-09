The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index declined 0.8 points in October, measuring 91.3

A seasonally adjusted net 20.0% of owners plan to create new jobs in the next 3 months, down 3 points from September. The percent of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 5.0%, down 1 point from the prior month. 46% of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, unchanged from last month.

A net negative 8% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, down 3 points from September. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes declined by 3 points to a net negative 13.0%.

2% of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied (unchanged). 26% percent reported all credit needs met (unchanged) and 62.0% said they were not interested in a loan (unchanged). A net 6.0% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (up 1 point).

