Construction spending increases in September

Construction spending was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,811.1 billion in September, 0.2% above the revised August estimate of $1,807.0 billion. The September figure is 10.9% above the September 2021 estimate of $1,632.9 billion.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,450.3 billion, 0.4% above the revised August estimate of $1,444.9 billion. Private residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $918.0 billion in September, virtually unchanged from the revised August estimate of $918.0 billion. Private nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $532.3 billion in September, 1.0% above the revised August estimate of $526.9 billion.

In September, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $360.9 billion, 0.4 percent below the revised August estimate of $362.1 billion.

