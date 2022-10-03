ABA releases new book on enhancing DEI programs

ABA today released “DEI Foundations: Practices to Accelerate Your Bank’s DEI Journey,” a new book by Naomi Mercer, ABA’s senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, which details ways banks and other businesses can expand and enhance their diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The book was unveiled at ABA’s 2022 Annual Convention in Austin, Texas, and is available free of charge to ABA members.

DEI Foundations is intended as a reference guide for organizations getting started with DEI programs, offering ways to incorporate equitable practices and increase retention through inclusion. The book is divided into three broad sections: DEI Basics, DEI Framework and Incorporating Equity.

“As U.S. population demographics continue to evolve, diversity, equity and inclusion are critical for organizations seeking both return on investment and workforce retention,” Mercer said. “This book will provide everyone from bank CEOs and HR leaders to chief DEI officers, managers and frontline employees with the tools they need to prioritize their DEI needs and begin integrating DEI into every part of their organization.”

“This book is another example of ABA’s commitment to help banks of all sizes most effectively foster a diverse and inclusive environment at their institutions,” said Rob Nichols, ABA president and CEO. “Pulling from her DEI experience in the military and her work with banks across the country, Naomi has assembled practical guidance that can help any bank looking to demonstrate their commitment to DEI.”