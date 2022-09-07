Construction spending falls in July

Construction spending was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,777.3 billion in July, 0.4% below the revised June estimate of $1,784.3 billion. The July figure is 8.5% above the July 2021 estimate of $1,637.3 billion.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,424.2 billion, 0.8% below the revised June estimate of $1,436.4 billion. Private residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $920.4 billion in July, 1.5% below the revised June estimate of $934.4 billion. Private nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $503.9 billion in July, 0.4% above the revised June estimate of $502.1 billion.

In July, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $353.1 billion, 1.5% above the revised June estimate of $347.9 billion.

Read the Census release.