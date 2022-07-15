Retail sales increase in June

There were $680.6 billion in retail and food service sales in June, an increase of 1.0% from the previous month and 8.4% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 0.7% from the previous month and 6.6% from the previous year.

Retail trade sales were up 1.0% from May 2022, and up 7.7% above last year. Gasoline stations were up 49.1% from June 2021, while food services and drinking places were up 13.4% from last year.

Read the Census release.