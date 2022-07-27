ABA, state associations thank Reps. Herrera Beutler, Meijer

The American Bankers Association joined the Washington Bankers Association and Michigan Bankers Association today in releasing new voter education ads thanking Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) for their support for policies aiding families and small businesses.

The ads urge Herrera Beutler to continue her efforts to reduce taxes on families and small businesses and ask Meijer to continue working to ensure banks can support local families and small businesses.

“We appreciate Representatives Herrera Beutler and Meijer’s strong support for policies that promote economic growth,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “Their important efforts have helped ensure small businesses and communities can thrive.”