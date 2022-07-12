ABA Foundation, Montana Bankers partner to support flood victims

Following devastating floods that struck Montana communities in and around Yellowstone National Park in June, the American Bankers Association Foundation has partnered with the Montana Bankers Association to support relief efforts. At MBA’s request, the ABA Foundation is collecting donations from across the country to support the Montana Community Foundation.

One hundred percent of the funds raised through the ABA Foundation’s Disaster Relief Program will support local relief efforts. Donations will be accepted until Aug. 8, 2022, and all contributions are tax deductible.

“Our hearts are with the people of Montana as they work to rebuild from the devastating impact of the Yellowstone River flooding,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “I know Montana banks are already stepping up to support local communities in need. By activating the ABA Foundation’s Disaster Relief Program, we are hoping that the entire banking industry can contribute to the relief effort underway.”

In all, more than 400 homes were destroyed in the June flooding, and more than 10,000 were evacuated. Montanans directly affected included some bank employees. Major roads and bridges in the area remain washed out, and the flooding has significantly slowed what should be peak tourist season in the area, damaging the local economy.