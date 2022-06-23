Treasury seeks input on improving transparency, resiliency in Treasury markets

The Treasury Department today issued a request for information on steps it could take to improve post-trade data transparency in the Treasury securities market. The request was issued in consultation with an interagency working group on Treasury market surveillance.

Among other things, Treasury is seeking feedback on the potential benefits and risks of several options to build on existing public transparency, including the timing of reporting of transactions and measuring liquidity. Treasury is also seeking input on “security characteristics, market structure features, and other factors when considering additional transparency, as well as specific recommendations to help ensure the public release of information appropriately balances the benefits and risks.” Comments on the RFI will be due 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.