Survey: Banking outpaces other industries in preparing to combat fraud and corruption

The banking sector is among the most prepared industries to combat fraud, corruption and illicit activity, according to a recent report . According to the results of a recent survey of more than 1,330 senior risk-strategy decision-makers across multiple industries, 84% of respondents in the banking sector reported they had conducted an internal investigation in the last three years—more than any other sector surveyed. In addition, 89% of respondents in the banking sector reported their organization had been significantly affected by serious misconduct—the second highest behind travel and tourism.

The report, conducted by risk and compliance technology firm Kroll, noted that the costs associated with investigating fraud and illicit activity have increased, particularly for organizations with revenue of more than $15 billion. The survey also indicated that risk professionals believe that some investigative services firms fail to deliver value, suggesting that many external providers may not employ the most up-to-date technology to find relevant information in massive volumes of structured and unstructured data.

Almost all organizations (98%) that had conducted an internal investigation recruited the help of external firms to assist, with computer forensics/eDiscovery firms used most frequently (55%), followed by investigations firms (47%). Despite advancements in technology and data analytics, nearly four in five (79%) respondents said the cost of investigations had increased in the past three years.