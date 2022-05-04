ABA joins state banking groups in ads thanking lawmakers for their community outreach

The American Bankers Association joined the California Bankers Association and the Georgia Bankers Association today in releasing voter education ads recognizing two lawmakers for their work supporting communities.

The ads thanked Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.) for working to ensure community banks can help families and small businesses in need and David Scott (D-Ga.) for supporting the Neighborhood Homes Investment Act, which would increase affordable housing in the state.

“Reps. Kim and Scott have always supported policies that help grow our economy and build stronger communities,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “We appreciate their leadership as the country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”