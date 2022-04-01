Construction Spending Increases in February

Construction spending was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,704.4 billion in February, 0.5% above the revised January estimate of $1,695.5 billion. February figure is11.2% above the February 2021 estimate of $1,533.3 billion.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,353.7billion, 0.8% above the revised January estimate of $1,343.4 billion. Private residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $850.6 billion in January, 1.1% above the revised January estimate of $841.2 billion. Private nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $503.0 billion in February, 0.2% above the revised January estimate of $502.2 billion.

In February, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $350.7 billion, 0.4% below the revised January estimate of $352.2 billion.

Read the Census release.