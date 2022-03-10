U.S. International Trade Balance Grows in January

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $89.7 billion in January, up $7.7 billion from $82.0 billion in December, revised.

The January increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $7.1 billion to $108.9 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $0.6 billion to $19.2 billion.

January exports were $224.4 billion, $3.9 billion less than December exports. January imports were $314.1 billion, $3.8 billion more than December imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $7.6 billion to $83.9 billion for the three months ending in January. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $17.8 billion from the three months ending in January 2021.

Read the Census/BEA release.