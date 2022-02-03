New Orders for Manufactured Goods Decrease in December

New orders for manufactured goods in December, down following seven consecutive monthly increases, decreased $2.4 billion or 0.4% to $530.7 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Shipments, up nineteen of the last twenty months, increased $2.1 billion or 0.4% to $528.9 billion.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in December, down following two consecutive monthly increases, decreased $1.9 billion or 0.7% to $268.2 billion, up from the previously published 0.9% decrease.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in December, up seven of the last eight months, increased 1.0% or $2.6 billion to $266.4 billion, up from the previously published 0.8% increase. Inventories of manufactured durable goods in December, up eleven consecutive months, increased 0.8% or $3.5 billion to $473.9 billion, up from the previously 0.7% increase.

