ISM Manufacturing Decreases in January

The ISM Manufacturing Index registered 57.6 points in January, 1.2 percentage points lower than the December reading of 58.8%. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 20th month in a row.

The Employment Index registered 54.5% in January; 0.6 percentage point higher than the December reading of 53.9%.

The New Orders Index registered 57.9% in January, down 3.1 percentage points from the December reading of 61.0%.

The New Export Orders Index was 53.7%, up 0.1 percentage point compared to the December reading of 53.6%.

The Inventories Index registered 53.2% in January; 1.4 percentage points lower than the 54.6% reported for December.

Read the ISM release.