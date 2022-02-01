Trending
ABA Banking Journal

ISM Manufacturing Decreases in January

on Economy, Newsbytes

The ISM Manufacturing Index registered 57.6 points in January, 1.2 percentage points lower than the December reading of 58.8%. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 20th month in a row.

The Employment Index registered 54.5% in January; 0.6 percentage point higher than the December reading of 53.9%.

The New Orders Index registered 57.9% in January, down 3.1 percentage points from the December reading of 61.0%.

The New Export Orders Index was 53.7%, up 0.1 percentage point compared to the December reading of 53.6%.

The Inventories Index registered 53.2% in January; 1.4 percentage points lower than the 54.6% reported for December.

Read the ISM release.

Share.

Related Posts