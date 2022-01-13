Producer Prices Rose 0.2% in December

The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.2% in December, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index moved up 9.7% in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since 2010.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 0.4% in December. For the 12 months ended in December, the index moved up 6.9%.

The index for final demand goods fell 0.4% in December. Most of the December decrease can be traced to the index for final demand energy, which dropped 3.3%.

The index for final demand services increased 0.5% for the month, the twelfth consecutive increase. Leading the increase in December, the index for final demand trade services, which moved up 0.8%.

Read the BLS release.