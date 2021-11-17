Housing Starts Decrease in October

Housing starts were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.52 million in October, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This is 0.7% below the revised September estimate of 1.53 million but is 0.4% above the October 2020 rate of 1.51 million.

Housing starts were mixed across the country, decreasing in the South (1.0%) and Northeast (0.8%), and the West (3.3%) and increasing in the Midwest (5.6%).

New building permits were 1.65 million in October, 4.0% above the previous month and is 3.4% above the October 2020 rate of 1.59 million. Single-family building permits increased 2.7% from the revised September figure.

Housing completions were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.24 million. This is virtually unchanged from the revised September estimate, but is 8.4% below the October 2020 rate of 1.35 million.

Read the Census release.