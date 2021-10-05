U.S. International Trade Balance Grows in August

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $73.3 billion in August, up $2.9 billion from $70.3 billion in July, revised.

The August increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $1.6 billion to $89.4 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $1.4 billion to $16.2 billion.

August exports were $213.7 billion, $1.0 billion more than July exports. August imports were $287.0 billion, $4.0 billion more than July imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $1.6 billion to $72.3 billion for the three months ending in August. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $13.9 billion from the three months ending in August 2020.

Read the Census/BEA release.