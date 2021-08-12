FDIC Solicits Feedback on its Pandemic Examination Approach

The FDIC is seeking feedback on its supervisory approach to examinations during the pandemic, including on-site and off-site activities, use of technology and communication methods, according to a request for information published in the Federal Register today.

Specifically, the FDIC said it is interested in learning what worked well for off-site examinations “to see what lessons we can learn about streamlining and improving the efficiency and efficacy of our examinations as we plan for future examinations.”

The agency said it believes technology has improved the efficiencies in the examination process and helped reduce burden on the institution, enabling examiners to be more targeted and risk focused in the work performed on-site. Comments are due Oct. 12.