692,000 Jobs Gained in June

The non-farm private sector gained 692,000 jobs in June, according to the ADP National Employment Report. This follows a revised May increase of 886,000 jobs.

Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees gained 215,000 jobs. Medium-sized businesses with 50-499 employees gained 236,000, while large businesses increased by 240,000 jobs.

“The labor market recovery remains robust, with June closing out a strong second quarter of jobs growth,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “While payrolls are still nearly 7 million short of pre-COVID19 levels, job gains have totaled about 3 million since the beginning of 2021. Service providers, the hardest hit sector, continue to do the heavy lifting, with leisure and hospitality posting the strongest gain as businesses begin to reopen to full capacity across the country.”

Service-providing employment led the increase with 624,000 jobs gained, driven by the leisure & hospitality and education & health sectors, which rose by 332,000 and 123,000 jobs respectively.

Goods-producing employment rose by 68,000 jobs. The manufacturing sector gained 19,000 jobs and construction rose by 47,000 jobs. Natural resources/mining rose by 2,000 jobs.

Read the ADP report.