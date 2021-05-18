ABA Board Meets with Yellen

In a virtual meeting with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen today, the American Bankers Association board and Yellen discussed the current state of the economy and the role banks can play in facilitating robust economic growth in both the short term and long term.

During the meeting, Yellen “highlighted the role of banks as a necessary source of strength due to their critical role channeling emergency government support to households and businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program and economic impact payments,” according to a readout of the meeting provided by Treasury.

She and board members also discussed the administration’s economic agenda and the importance of financial innovation, according to the readout.