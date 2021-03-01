Sen. Toomey to Speak at ABA Washington Summit

Senate Banking Committee Ranking Member Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) has been added to the speaker lineup for ABA’s Washington Summit, a free virtual event to be held March 16-17. Toomey joins a speaker lineup that includes Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and chair of the House Financial Services subcommittee on diversity and inclusion and FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams.

This year’s summit will focus on the new administration and the opportunities to advance sound policies to address the issues facing the banking industry. Summit attendees will be the first to hear what lawmakers, regulators and the administration are planning in the weeks and months ahead. Pandemic response and relief and financial inclusion, as well as clarity and context on fair lending, AML/BSA reform and non-bank entrants to the financial system, will be on the agenda. ABA is encouraging all bankers to attend this free event.