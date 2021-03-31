CFPB Rescinds Several Temporary Pandemic Flexibilities

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau today rescinded seven policy statements that provided temporary flexibilities for financial institutions when serving customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The rescissions take effect tomorrow.

The rescinded policy statements include:

In addition to these statements, the bureau also issued a revised bulletin on supervisory communications, replacing a 2018 bulletin which sought to distinguish Matters Requiring Attention and Supervisory Recommendations. The revised bulletin notes that “examiners will continue to rely on Matters Requiring Attention to convey supervisory expectations” and will no longer issue Supervisory Recommendations. It further states that “bureau examiners may issue MRAs with or without a related supervisory finding that a supervised entity has violated a Federal consumer financial law.”