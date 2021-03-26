ABA Foundation Announces Lights, Camera, Save! Video Contest Winners

New York student Leonardo Cross, won the first-place grand prize of $5,000 in the ABA Foundation’s Lights, Camera, Save! video contest, the foundation announced today. Cross’s video, “Rewind,” encourages viewers to think before spending. The video was entered in the contest by Ridgewood Savings Bank in New York.

This year, for the first time, voting was open to the public through ABA’s Instagram account over the course of three days in a bracket-style competition, which was sponsored by VantageScore.

“This is our 11th annual Lights, Camera, Save! contest, but it was our first year allowing the public to decide our winner via social media voting,” said the foundation’s executive director, Corey Carlisle. “Each day, thousands of people cast their vote and it’s clear Leonardo’s video and message resonated with them. We congratulate Leonardo on his victory and are grateful to all the contestants for helping us share such important savings lessons.”

The other winners were second place Craig Carpenter’s “Futuristic Savings,” entered by Park National Bank, Lancaster, Ohio, and in co-third place Christian Thomas’s “Keep Your Bread Up,” entered by Burke and Herbert Bank, Alexandria, Virginia, and Daniel Wang’s “The Budgeteer’s Beat,” entered by First National Bank of Shiner, Shiner, Texas.