Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown to Keynote ABA Washington Summit

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) will deliver keynote remarks during ABA’s Washington Summit, a free virtual event to be held March 16-17. Brown joins a speaker lineup that also includes Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee and Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and chair of the House Financial Services subcommittee on diversity and inclusion.

This year’s summit will focus on the new administration and the opportunities to advance sound policies to address the issues facing the banking industry. Summit attendees will be the first to hear what lawmakers, regulators and the administration are planning in the weeks and months ahead. Pandemic response and relief, financial inclusion, cannabis banking, as well as clarity and context on fair lending, AML/BSA reform and non-bank entrants to the financial system will be on the agenda. ABA is encouraging all bankers to attend this free event.