49,000 Jobs Added in January, Unemployment Rate at 6.3%

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 49,000 in January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Total unemployed persons decreased to 10.1 million in January. Unemployment decreased to 6.3%.

Notable job gains in professional and business services and in both public and private education were offset by losses in leisure and hospitality, in retail trade, in health care, and in transportation and warehousing.

Employment in leisure and hospitality fell by 61,000, following a steep decline in December. Employment in food services and drinking places continued to trend down, falling by 19,000. Employment also fell in the amusements, gambling, and recreation industry (-27,000) and in the accommodation industry (-18,000). Since February, employment in leisure and hospitality is down by 3.9 million, or 22.9%.

The civilian labor force participation rate was unchanged at 61.4%. The number of workers on temporary layoff decreased in January to 2.7 million. Workers with permanent job loss was unchanged at 3.5 million. Workers unemployed less than 5 weeks decreased to 2.3 million. Average hourly earnings rose by 6 cents to $29.96.

Read the BLS release.