New Home Sales Rose 1.6 Percent in December

New single-family home sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 842,000 in December, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The December level is 1.6% above the revised November rate of 829,000 and is 15.2% above the December 2019 estimate.

The median price of a new home in December was $355,900. The average sales price was $394,900.

At the end of December, the seasonally adjusted estimated supply at the current sales rate was at 4.3 months.

Read the Census/HUD release.